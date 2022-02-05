Home-made chocolate, dipped strawberries served at San Antonio business

Opened in 2005, Scott and Lisa live and breathe chocolate. They said there is no better smell than their business. And you don't need a "golden ticket" to visit!

SAN ANTONIO — Home-made chocolate is sure to make anyone melt.

"It's made fresh right here. We have the widest variety you're going to see in the city, maybe even the state," said co-owner of Alamo City Chocolate Factory Scott Smith.

The business is located on 1203 N Loop 1604 W #117 in The Vineyard.

And as you can imagine, Valentine's Day is a big deal here.

"There's a lot in the case to choose from, and there's a little bit for everybody from mom, dad, sweethearts, brothers, sisters, everybody," said co-owner Lisa Smith.

"Everybody just loves it. They always talk about the smell when they come in and how good it taste. And we're kind of like, everything's bigger in Texas. So, we have a big selection," said Lisa.

Even ice cream and chocolate covered strawberries are found here:

"We do dip strawberries year round and we bring in extra strawberries to dip for you for Valentine's," said Scott.

We even saw them make a two-tone shaped heart, courtesy of Chocolatier Naomi Aguirre.

And they say they have something for everyone.

"There's about a hundred different ways you're going to have your chocolate, just in the case. And then of course, we have what's out on the sales floor – the grab and go area," said Scott.

So, if you want to support this local business and give into your sweet tooth, click here for check out their website. They also advise people to order ahead so you can get your Valentine's Day treats ahead of time.