Church partners with Child Protect Services to build beds for kids

Woodland Baptist Church provides beds for families in the CPS system.

SAN ANTONIO — Debarah Wilson grew up in a middle-class home. She says it never occurred to her that she wouldn’t have her own place to sleep. But for many children in families within the Child Protect Services system, that is exactly their reality.

Kim Hill, Faith-based and Community Engagement Specialist with CPS, says many homes without severe abuse or neglect issues still face a lack of necessary material resources. She works with CPS staff and community organizations to connect families to the resources they need.

A new effort helping CPS families comes from Woodland Baptist Church in San Antonio. They are building and delivering beds to families in the CPS system. Their new “bed ministry” was inspired by a similar ministry in Comal County. When church member Tim Son reached out to Kim Hill to ask if there was a need in Bexar County, the reply was an emphatic: “Yes.”

CPS connects the ministry to families in their system that need beds. Volunteer carpenters build the bed frames from lumber, deliver the beds and assemble them. They also provide a mattress, bed sheet and pillow, as well as a $50 gift card for the kid to pick out personalized bedding.

Son says the support from members of his church has been wonderful.

Part of that support came from church member Debarah Wilson. She applied her experience managing finances for non-profits to getting this new ministry started off strong.

Since it’s start in October 2021, they have constructed ten beds and purchased seven more through a grant. They also have a room at the church storing beds ready to be delivered.

Wilson says the ministry isn’t just for church members, but for anyone in the community who wants to help. While volunteers build the bed frames, they still need donated resources.

If you would like to donate, Wilson says these are the items they need:

Twin sheet sets (white, beige or blue)

Twin zippered mattress covers

Twin 8-inch medium memory foam mattresses

Pillows

$50 gift cards to Big Box Store for personalized bedding

Cash or check donations to Woodland Baptist Church designated for “bed ministry”

To donated, contact Woodland Baptist Church.