Applicants for San Antonio City Council seat released following Clayton Perry’s leave of absence

The City of San Antonio had a 5 p.m. deadline Monday to apply for Councilman Clayton Perry’s seat after he took a sabbatical following a hit-and-run crash.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio city council members will have to deliberate who will fill the District 10 seat vacated, temporarily, by Councilman Clayton Perry. Perry was charged with leaving the scene of a hit and run crash.

On November 14, the northeast side councilman was granted a leave of absence and given a vote of no confidence after reports of the crash became public.

Monday at 5 p.m was the deadline to apply for the seat. According to the city's website, 18 people are on the list of qualified applicants. You can view the list here.

The city council will have to review the applicants before choosing three candidates during its Wednesday B Session meeting. On Thursday morning, the city council and Mayor will publicly interview the three finalists.

“The interviews will be done in the public. There will be some deliberation for legal reasons in the executive session, but the interviews and decisions will be made in public,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg told KENS 5 on Monday prior to the deadline.

According to city documents, seven or six votes of approval means the temporary council member would be sworn in on December 12.

If at least eight council members approve a candidate, they would immediately be sworn in.

“We’ll discuss procedure, but at the end, we should have a single candidate with at least six votes and that will determine who gets seated in the D10 seat,” Mayor Nirenberg said.

It's possible that Councilman Perry will be charged with DWI, according to San Antonio’s Police Chief. However, the department has told KENS 5 it has not updated charges in the case.

Mayor Nirenberg has spoken with Councilman Perry since the "no-confidence" vote two weeks ago.