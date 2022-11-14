City Council votes to reprimand Councilman Perry for his involvement in hit-and-run accident

The District 10 representative is expected to take a leave of absence.

SAN ANTONIO — In a stunning show of support for their colleague, San Antonio city councilmembers rejected a formal call for District 10 representative Clayton Perry's resignation.

Instead, members censured Perry and executed a 'vote of no confidence' against him. They struck out language in the resolution calling for Perry's resolution after the councilman apologized for his involvement in a Nov. 6 car crash.

Police have since charged him with a DWI and another misdemeanor for leaving the crash scene.

The councilman Monday announced he'll take a leave of absence to seek medical advice. He promised to seek rehab if a doctor recommended it.

Perry has not said whether he was drinking that night, but he acknowledged his actions caused the “accident” and apologized to the community and victims in the other car.

Perry gave a news conference from his District 10 field office, where he asked to take a sabbatical while the investigation continues. His City Council colleagues, along with all but one public speaker, signaled support for him during a special council meeting Monday afternoon.

“I am human and I made a bad decision. A huge one," Perry said. "I would ask that my colleagues show some compassion and patience in giving me time to make corrections for my most regrettable actions."

Police bodycam video released by SAPD shows Perry in his backyard, moaning with a cut on his head. He never said whether he was drinking earlier in the night, only that he'd “had a good time.”

A change of heart

Perry arrived to a round of applause during the special City Council meeting, where he greeted each council member and read the same statement he gave in a news conference earlier in the day.

Some of his constituents said they believe Perry has the right to due process.

“This motion is a waste of time and taxpayers’ money. I don’t condone what he did but to fast track a vote like this is unprecedented,” Cesario Garcia read during the public comments.

In a wave of comments calling the resignation vote “political theater” and a rush of judgment, one speaker said Perry should have stepped down.

“You should be held accountable,” James Hamilton said giving Perry a pass was an example of white privilege.

City Council members felt Perry should get the time to recover while the investigation is ongoing.

“Drinking and driving and a hit and run are serious crimes. The evidence against Councilman Perry that has been made public to date looks damning, but there is a judicial process in place for handling Perry’s actions,” said Mario Bravo, who himself was issued a censure and vote of no confidence just last week following his own political scandal.

“This is a man worthy of compassion. And when a human being says, 'I need help and I need you to help me find that help,' I consider it my human obligation to throw him a lifeline,” said Manny Pelaez, of District 8.

Pelaez motioned to remove the language in the resolution asking for Perry to resign and the line that states he “has not expressed limited remorse or accountability.” It eventually passed, 8-1, with Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez and Perry abstaining.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who stated that Perry should resign if the allegations against Perry are true, doubled down on his stance.

“If what was in the police report turned out to be accurate, which I think the videos have shown to be so, I believe in the best interest of our city…and frankly for the best interest of Councilmember Perry getting well, he should step down," Nirenberg said. "I still believe that."

What’s next for District 10

Perry will not vote on city matters while on leave, meaning nearly 150,000 San Antonio residents do not currently have meaningful representation in City Hall.

To ensure voters are not deprived of their voice, councilmembers will appoint an interim representative for District 10.

Residents can apply for the position beginning Tuesday, according to city attorney Andy Segovia.

Applications will close on Nov. 28 and councilmembers will publicly interview up to three candidates on Nov. 30. They could select an interim member during the following council meeting.

Segovia said the panel will consider public input on the finalists, noting that members are appointing someone to fill an elected position. Members acknowledged Perry is often the lone conservative vote in City Hall.

"You all still deserve someone to cast a vote," councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia told Perry's constituents Monday. "You need someone on this dais that might not always agree with all of us."

Perry can return to his post any time he chooses, though he does not get to vote on who will serve as his fill-in.

"He can just tell us he’s ready…so its up to him,” Segovia told KENS 5.

Read Perry's full statement: