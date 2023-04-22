Fire spreads after starting on apartment stove; three units affected

Authorities said that a resident left food on the stove and it caught on fire.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire spread after it began on a stove-top inside an apartment, affecting three other units in the building, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 1100 block of North Frio Street.

Three apartment units were affected, and the Red Cross was contacted to help residents while management works to relocate them. No injuries were reported as everyone was able to get out of the building.

