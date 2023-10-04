Baby dies after shooting near Alamo Heights; two others hurt, police say

San Antonio police classified the shooting as a domestic violence incident, adding a 1-year-old and 2-year-old were among the victims.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say three people – including an 11-month-old and a 2-year-old – were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after an apparent domestic dispute resulted in violence Monday night. The Medical Examiner's office confirmed that the youngest child died of injuries from the shooting.

The third victim is a 28-year-old woman believed to be their mother, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. The suspect, 50-year-old Stephen Clare is believed to be the woman's partner and was taken into custody in the area.

Police responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 500 block of Robinhood Place, near Alamo Heights Junior School in Alamo Heights ISD.

Officers found the woman shot on the sidewalk upon arrival. At about 8:45 p.m., McManus said the three victims were "in surgery right now." The Medical Examiner confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the 11-month-old child died from the gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement provided a mugshot of the suspect in this case, Stephen Clare, 50.

McManus said an 8-year-old and 11-year-old also inside the home were able to escape "by breaking windows at different parts of the house and exiting." They were believed to be physically unharmed.

He also called the situation "infuriating" given the county's efforts at curbing domestic violence.

"With all the resources and effort that we've put into assisting domestic violence victims and trying to prevent these things," McManus said. "It's just frustrating that these things continue to happen with the effort that we place on trying to prevent domestic violence and assisting the victims in the aftermath of a domestic violence incident.”

If you are a victim of domestic violence or know someone who needs help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

This is a developing story.

