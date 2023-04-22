Man shot, another grazed by a bullet after drive-by shooting outside store

Police believe one of the men returned fire, then took off.

SAN ANTONIO — A shooting took place outside a store on the city's northeast side and two men were injured, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Friday in the 8000 block of Midcrown Drive, not far from Walzem Road.

Authorities said that three men were hanging out near a store when a vehicle drove by, and someone inside opened fire.

Police believe one of the men returned fire, then took off. The other two men were injured; one was hit in the leg and the other was grazed by a bullet. The man shot in the leg was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, and the other was treated at the scene.

SAPD said they have no information on the suspects at this time. An investigation is taking place. No other injuries were reported.

