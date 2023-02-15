Andre McDonald back in court Wednesday

He is facing additional charges and the judge will decide if the case should continue or be dropped.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio husband convicted in the death and disappearance of his wife, andreen, is expected back in court on Wednesday.

A jury found Andre McDonald guilty on manslaughter charges in the death of his wife.

The Air Force Major is still charged with tampering with evidence in this case.

On Wednesday, a judge and lawyers will begin the process of fleshing out if the case continues to trial or is dropped.

At the beginning of this month, a jury found McDonald guilty on a lesser charge of manslaughter instead of murder in the 2019 death of his wife Andreen.

During the trial, McDonald confessed to killing Andreen and testified that he acted in self defense during a physical confrontation with his wife in their north Bexar County home.

McDonald said he felt betrayed after learning she left his name out of a business deal.

Andreen's burnt remains were found months later.

A judge sentenced McDonald to the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for manslaughter.

He'll be eligible for parole once he serves half of that time.

We will have a crew in the courtroom for Wednesday's proceedings.

Stay with us for the latest developments in this case.



