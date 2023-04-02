'Vicious' | Manslaughter verdict in Andre McDonald trial leads to frustration

A sentence on the manslaughter charge is expected to be handed down this coming week.

SAN ANTONIO — More are reacting to the verdict in the Andre McDonald trial.

The Air Force Major is convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife Andreen. Initially, he was charged with murder.

A jury handed down the verdict on Friday, making for an emotional moment for all in the courtroom, including Andreen's family. Pamela Allen, head of Eagles Flight Advocacy & Outreach, has been assisting the family since Andreen went missing in 2019 and sat in the courtroom this week alongside them.

"It was frustrating," said Allen.

Allen was disappointed with the verdict and expressed frustration towards the defense. She said their portrayal of Andreen was demeaning.

"That was vicious. They tore up Andreen," she said.

Allen was also upset with the prosecution. She described them as calm and never objected to one claim made by the defense. She believes it made the defense successful in convincing a jury that Andre acted in self defense in his wife's death.

Allen said Andreen's mother and sister had a difficult time waiting for the jury to reach a verdict, which took them over the course of two days. By Friday, she said Andreen's mother could no longer sit in the courtroom because of her anxiety.

"It's been stressful," she said.

A sentence on the manslaughter charge is expected to be handed down this coming week. The sentencing testimony will begin Monday morning.

While the trial won't bring Andreen back, Allen said the family is staying strong especially for the couple's 11-year-old daughter who is autistic and cannot testify.