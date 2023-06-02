Sentencing in Andre McDonald trial begins Monday

McDonald faces up to twenty years in prison for manslaughter.

SAN ANTONIO — The sentencing phase begins Monday in the Andre McDonald trial.

McDonald is the Air Force Major was convicted of manslaughter Friday in connection to the death of his wife Andreen.

It’s something District Attorney Joe Gonzales says he will ask the judge to consider.

McDonald was orginally charged with murder, which carries a maximum penalty of a life sentence.

Last week during testimony, he confessed to killing Andreen and disposing of her body in 2019, but says he acted in self-defense.

The jury seemed to agree, handing down the verdict after 10 hours of deliberation.

The jury was having difficulty coming up with a unanimous verdict on Friday, so the judge ordered an Allen charge, meaning he ordered them to reconvene to reach a verdict to avoid a mistrial.

The verdict comes nearly four years since Andreen McDonald's disappearance, which led to months of searching across Bexar County.

Pam Allen, the leader for Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach, has been helping the family since Andreen went missing in 2019.

She sat in the courtroom alongside the family and says she’s disappointed with the verdict.

Allen says the family is trying to remain strong for the couple’s 11-year-old daughter.

Sentencing is set to begin at 9:15 a.m. Monday morning.

