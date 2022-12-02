Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rallying progressive voters for U.S. House candidates in San Antonio

The well-known New York congresswoman is joining U.S. House candidates Greg Casar and Jessica Cisneros at a rally to get out the vote ahead of their primary races.

SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be in San Antonio on Saturday to speak at a rally aimed at getting out the vote for progressives running for Congress.

"We’re coming in for a major DOUBLE-RALLY next Saturday, Feb 12th to send Greg Casar and Jessica Cisneros to Congress and support community organizing across the state," the New York congresswoman tweeted.

The event is being held Saturday at noon at Paper Tiger on North St. Mary's Street in San Antonio. The speeches will be streamed live in this article.

Casar is a Democratic Party candidate for Texas' 35th Congressional District, which stretches from San Antonio to Austin. In 2015, he became the youngest person elected to Austin City Council at age 24. Eddie Rodriguez, Carla-Joy Sisco and Rebecca Viagran also are running in the primary.

Lloyd Doggett currently represents the district, but he will be running for Congress in the newly created 37th district, which is focused near Austin.

Cisneros is an immigration attorney trying to unseat incumbent Democrat Henry Cuellar in Texas' 28th Congressional District, which stretches from San Antonio to her home of Laredo. Tannya Judith Benavides also is running in the race.

Cuellar is facing scrutiny after an FBI raid at his home and office in late January. He hasn't been charged, and authorities didn't say what they were searching for. A source familiar with the investigation told CBS News that the raids were part of an investigation relating to Azerbaijan and several U.S. businessmen.