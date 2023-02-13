Alejandro Fernández to perform at the AT&T Center in September

The singer is the son of legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández. He is also known as “El Potrillo” and is a multi-Grammy winner.

SAN ANTONIO — Mexican ranchero and mariachi singer Alejandro Fernández will perform in San Antonio in September as part of a tour around the country.

Fernández will bring his Amor Y Patria U.S.tour to the AT&T center on September 30.

Fernández is the first artist to achieve No. 1s on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. He has also sold more than 35 million records worldwide.

Tickets for the Alejandro Fernández: AMOR y PATRIA go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. at ATTCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com .

