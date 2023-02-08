Here's all the music coming to the Valley for Super Bowl LVII

A compilation of the most exciting concerts, bands and performances to look out for in the coming weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX, Arizona — Super Bowl LVII and WM Open will undoubtedly bring some of the Valley's favorite things together: cool weather, sports, great food and music. What more could Arizonans ask for?

With all of the big events happening in the Valley, it's a great opportunity to see some of the biggest chart-topping hit makers right here in the desert. From alternative rock to nostalgic pop and hip-hop, Arizona is sure to be anything but boring this February.

Here’s how you can find the best tunes, festivals and concerts across the Valley leading up to the biggest sporting events.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

As tradition would have it, the week-long concert season kicks off with a soulful celebration in Mesa. Since 1999, the Super Bowl Host Committee has designated this annual event to commemorate a joyful start to the football festivities. The concert will feature familiar voices in gospel and soul, including the NFL's own choir.

24th Annual Super Bowl Soulful Celebration with Patti Labelle, Israel Houghton, NFL Player's Choir

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

Mesa Arts Center, Mesa

Tickets and info: superbowlgospel.com

Any country fans in the Valley? Well, this one's for you. These three country stars kick off a very special 4-night festival in Scottsdale on Wednesday evening. You might think about getting those tickets fast though, as tickets for other shows in this festival have sold out.

2023 Coors Light Birds Nest music festival feat. Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson and Chris Lane

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

North Scottsdale

21+

Tickets and info: coorslightbirdsnest.com

Suits & Sneakers in collaboration with Elevee Lifestyle present: Rick Ro$$

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

8 p.m.

21+

W Scottsdale, Scottsdale

Tickets and info: tixr.com/groups/w-scottsdale/events/rick-ross-59825

Tailgate Time Machine: Apprentice, Johnny Heartless and Adrian Diaz

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

75th Street and Stetson Drive, Scottsdale

Tickets and info: thehotchickaz.com/tailgatetimemachine

Thursday, Feb. 9

Electronic music icon Steve Aoki returns to the Valley on Thursday, February 9 for a special poolside party, Superzona.

Superzona Kick-off: Steve Aoki

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

7 p.m.

The Pool at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

Tickets and info: talkingstickresort.com

Maya X E11EVEN present: Tyga

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

9 p.m.

Maya Day and Nightclub, Scottsdale

$75+

Tickets and info: tixr.com/groups/maya-e11even/events/tyga-59732

On Thursday, W Scottsdale will host rapper, songwriter and record producer G-Eazy, sponsored by Pepsi.

Pepsi & E11EVEN Brand Present: G-Eazy

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

9 p.m.

W Scottsdale, Scottsdale

Tickets and info: cottontaillounge.com/sb2023/

One of Arizona's own beloved bands, Jimmy Eat World will also be performing live during the festivities, for free! The rock band, which formed in 1993 in Mesa is set to perform a combination of their new and older hits at Margaret T. Hance park. 12News got to interview the band briefly, who said they were looking forward to playing back in Arizona for some long-time fans.

Super Bowl LVII Experience: Jimmy Eat World

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix

Free event, open to the public

More info: azsuperbowl.com/hancepark

Tailgate Time Machine: Slim Thug, Baby Bash, Paul Wall

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

75th Street and Stetson Drive, Scottsdale

Tickets and info: thehotchickaz.com/tailgatetimemachine

SiriusXM and Pandora present Luke Combs

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Tickets and info: blog.siriusxm.com/luke-combs-concert/

Budlight Super Bowl Music Fest: Paramore with special guest

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

7 p.m.

Footprint Center, Phoenix

Tickets and info: superbowlmusicfest.com

Big Game Weekend: Dillon Francis

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

8 p.m.

CAKE Nightclub, Scottsdale

21+

Tickets and info: venues.tablelistpro.com/venues/cake-nightclub/events/26f824ebdd4ffffe?attributionId=c9006aa71d8424e6

2023 Coors Light Birds Nest music festival: Jason Aldean with special guest Mackenzie Porter (SOLD OUT)

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

North Scottsdale

Tickets and info: coorslightbirdsnest.com

Friday, Feb. 10

W Scottsdale presents: Cardi B

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

9 p.m.

W Scottsdale, Scottsdale

Tickets and info: cottontaillounge.com/sb2023

Super Bowl LVII Experience: Lee Brice

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix

Free event, open to the public

More info: azsuperbowl.com/hancepark

The FanDuel Party with a live performance by The Killers

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.

Tempe Beach Park

Tickets and info: fanduel.com/fanduel-party

Maya X E11EVEN present: Alesso

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

9 p.m.

Maya Day and Nightclub, Scottsdale

$200+

Tickets and info: tixr.com/groups/maya-e11even/events/alesso-59733

Tailgate Time Machine: T-Pain

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

75th Street and Stetson Drive, Scottsdale

Tickets and info: thehotchickaz.com/tailgatetimemachine

Budlight Super Bowl Music Fest: Dave Matthews Band w/ DJ Pee.Wee (Anderson .Paak)

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

7 p.m.

Footprint Center

Tickets and info: superbowlmusicfest.com

2023 Coors Light Birds Nest music festival: Machine Gun Kelly with special guest JXDN (SOLD OUT)

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

North Scottsdale

Tickets and info: coorslightbirdsnest.com

Shaq’s Fun House: Presented by Netspend feat. Snoop Dogg, Diplo, DJ Diesel, Myles O’Neal

Snoop also performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show last year alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

Tickets and info: shaqsfunhouse.com

Drake presented by h.wood Group and Uncommon Entertainment

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

9 p.m.

Scottsdale Hangar One, Scottsdale

21+

Invitation only

Planters Legends Party feat. Nelly

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

8 p.m.

Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Tickets and info: legendsparty.com/?utm_source=usa-today-network&utm_medium=display&utm_campaign=23-nfl-alumnilegends-party-event&utm_content=high-impact

Rolling Stone Live presents The Kid LAROI, Travis Scott, Ludacris, Migos, Big Sean, Steven Tyler, Charlie XCX, Elle King, T Pain and 21 Savage

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

9 p.m.

The Clayton House, Scottsdale

Tickets and info: rollingstonelive.ticketsocket.com/event/rolling-stone-live

Flat 9 Entertainment and Powerhouse Innovative Strategies Corp presents: Dru Hill - 25th Anniversary

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

7:30 p.m.

Chandler Center for the Arts, Chandler

Tickets and info: chandlercenter.org/events/flat-9-entertainment-and-powerhouse-innovative-strategies-corp-presents-dru-hill-featuring

Saturday, Feb. 11

Gronk Beach 2023 presented by The Beast featuring 21 Savage, Diplo, Lil Jon, Bijou, DJ Irie, Sommer Ray

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

12 p.m.

Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

Tickets and info: gronkbeach.com

Cardi B and Offset: 2023 Hall of Fame Party

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

9 p.m.

Gila River Resorts & Casinos, Chandler

Tickets and info: halloffameparty.com/saturday-night-cardi-b-offset-performing-live

W Scottsdale presents: Ludacris

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

9 p.m.

W Scottsdale, Scottsdale

Tickets and info: venues.tablelistpro.com/venues/cottontail-lounge-@-w-scottsdale/events/10bce1ddf4661d5f?attributionId=c9006aa71d8424e6

Zedd presented by TAO x MAXIM Big Game Party: Catch Me If You Can

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

8 p.m.

Southwest Jet Center, Scottsdale

21+

Tickets and info: tixr.com/groups/unkommonevents/events/tao-x-maxim-big-game-party-catch-me-if-you-can-54924

Maya X E11EVEN present: Alesso

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

9 p.m.

Maya Day and Nightclub, Scottsdale

$200+

Tickets and info: tixr.com/groups/maya-e11even/events/kaskade-59724

Tailgate Time Machine: Fashen and Vice

Saturday, February 11

75th Street and Stetson Drive, Scottsdale

Tickets and info: thehotchickaz.com/tailgatetimemachine

Brunchish feat. DJ Paul of Three6Mafia, Roya, Rich Cole, Walt and DJ Pest presented by Greater Phoenix Urban League

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

1 p.m.

Varsity Tavern, Tempe

Tickets and info: brunchishdayparty.com

Budlight Super Bowl Music Fest: Kane Brown and Imagine Dragons

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

7 p.m.

Footprint Center, Phoenix

Tickets and info: superbowlmusicfest.com

One of the bigger names in this year's lineup is country music phenom Tim McGraw. The Louisiana native and husband to singer Faith Hill will headline a very special Super Bowl-eve event in Glendale ahead of Sunday's game.

BetMGM West Fest: Tim McGraw and Bailey Zimmerman

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

Westgate Entertainment District, Glendale

Cost: $57

Tickets and info: fevo.com/edp/WEST-FEST-23--SATURDAY--MCGRAW-yODHagFs

2023 Coors Light Birds Nest music festival: The Chainsmokers with special guest GRYFFIN (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

North Scottsdale

Tickets and info: coorslightbirdsnest.com

Leigh Steinber Super Bowl Party 2023 feat. Kim Cruse

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

The Salt River Fields at Talking Stick Resort, Phoenix

$350+

Tickets and info: steinbergsports.ticketleap.com/the-leigh-steinberg-super-bowl-party-2023-locals-only/dates/Feb-11-2023_at_1200PM

Sports Illustrated: The Party presented by Captain Morgan feat. The Chainsmokers, Machine Gun Kelly, DJ Irie and Chantel Jeffries





Sunday, Feb. 12

Maya X E11EVEN present: TBA

Sunday, February 12, 2023

9 p.m.

Maya Day and Nightclub, Scottsdale

$75+

Tickets and info: tixr.com/groups/maya-e11even/events/artist-tba-59747

Ashanti and Ja Rule: The Game Viewing Party

Sunday, February 12, 2023

8:30 p.m.

Marquee Theatre, Tempe

Tickets and info: seetickets.us/event/id/527476?afflky=TP1Y6C

Tailgate Time Machine: Smashed and Slippe

Sunday, February 12, 2023

75th Street and Stetson Drive, Scottsdale

Tickets and info: thehotchickaz.com/tailgatetimemachine

Super Bowl Pregame Performances: Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Chris Stapleton

Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring Rihanna

The Navy (Rihanna's fan-base) can finally rejoice! The pop-star and entrepreneur will return to the stage for the first time since 2018. It's safe to say many of her fans are more excited about the halftime show than the football game, though. Not much is known about the halftime show, as the singer has been tight-lipped since announcing the performance back in September 2022. In January, she launched the 'Game Day' collection from Savage X Fenty, where several pieces sold out in just one day.

Sunday, February 12, 2023

State Farm Arena, Glendale

More Info: https://www.nfl.com/super-bowl/halftime-show

For a full list of Super Bowl LVII events, see the Host Committee website here.





Get all the latest news and updates about what is going on around the Valley for Super Bowl LVII.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.