Here's all the music coming to the Valley for Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX, Arizona — Super Bowl LVII and WM Open will undoubtedly bring some of the Valley's favorite things together: cool weather, sports, great food and music. What more could Arizonans ask for?
With all of the big events happening in the Valley, it's a great opportunity to see some of the biggest chart-topping hit makers right here in the desert. From alternative rock to nostalgic pop and hip-hop, Arizona is sure to be anything but boring this February.
Here’s how you can find the best tunes, festivals and concerts across the Valley leading up to the biggest sporting events.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
As tradition would have it, the week-long concert season kicks off with a soulful celebration in Mesa. Since 1999, the Super Bowl Host Committee has designated this annual event to commemorate a joyful start to the football festivities. The concert will feature familiar voices in gospel and soul, including the NFL's own choir.
24th Annual Super Bowl Soulful Celebration with Patti Labelle, Israel Houghton, NFL Player's Choir
- Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023
- Mesa Arts Center, Mesa
- Tickets and info: superbowlgospel.com
Any country fans in the Valley? Well, this one's for you. These three country stars kick off a very special 4-night festival in Scottsdale on Wednesday evening. You might think about getting those tickets fast though, as tickets for other shows in this festival have sold out.
2023 Coors Light Birds Nest music festival feat. Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson and Chris Lane
- Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023
- North Scottsdale
- 21+
- Tickets and info: coorslightbirdsnest.com
Suits & Sneakers in collaboration with Elevee Lifestyle present: Rick Ro$$
- Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023
- 8 p.m.
- 21+
- W Scottsdale, Scottsdale
- Tickets and info: tixr.com/groups/w-scottsdale/events/rick-ross-59825
Tailgate Time Machine: Apprentice, Johnny Heartless and Adrian Diaz
- Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023
- 75th Street and Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
- Tickets and info: thehotchickaz.com/tailgatetimemachine
RELATED: Dozens of Super Bowl events planned in the Valley
RELATED: No ticket? Here’s where you can watch the Super Bowl
Thursday, Feb. 9
Electronic music icon Steve Aoki returns to the Valley on Thursday, February 9 for a special poolside party, Superzona.
Superzona Kick-off: Steve Aoki
- Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
- 7 p.m.
- The Pool at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
- Tickets and info: talkingstickresort.com
Maya X E11EVEN present: Tyga
- Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
- 9 p.m.
- Maya Day and Nightclub, Scottsdale
- $75+
- Tickets and info: tixr.com/groups/maya-e11even/events/tyga-59732
On Thursday, W Scottsdale will host rapper, songwriter and record producer G-Eazy, sponsored by Pepsi.
Pepsi & E11EVEN Brand Present: G-Eazy
- Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
- 9 p.m.
- W Scottsdale, Scottsdale
- Tickets and info: cottontaillounge.com/sb2023/
One of Arizona's own beloved bands, Jimmy Eat World will also be performing live during the festivities, for free! The rock band, which formed in 1993 in Mesa is set to perform a combination of their new and older hits at Margaret T. Hance park. 12News got to interview the band briefly, who said they were looking forward to playing back in Arizona for some long-time fans.
Super Bowl LVII Experience: Jimmy Eat World
- Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
- Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix
- Free event, open to the public
- More info: azsuperbowl.com/hancepark
Tailgate Time Machine: Slim Thug, Baby Bash, Paul Wall
- Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
- 75th Street and Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
- Tickets and info: thehotchickaz.com/tailgatetimemachine
SiriusXM and Pandora present Luke Combs
- Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
- Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
- Tickets and info: blog.siriusxm.com/luke-combs-concert/
Budlight Super Bowl Music Fest: Paramore with special guest
- Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
- 7 p.m.
- Footprint Center, Phoenix
- Tickets and info: superbowlmusicfest.com
Big Game Weekend: Dillon Francis
- Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
- 8 p.m.
- CAKE Nightclub, Scottsdale
- 21+
- Tickets and info: venues.tablelistpro.com/venues/cake-nightclub/events/26f824ebdd4ffffe?attributionId=c9006aa71d8424e6
2023 Coors Light Birds Nest music festival: Jason Aldean with special guest Mackenzie Porter (SOLD OUT)
- Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
- North Scottsdale
- Tickets and info: coorslightbirdsnest.com
Friday, Feb. 10
W Scottsdale presents: Cardi B
- Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
- 9 p.m.
- W Scottsdale, Scottsdale
- Tickets and info: cottontaillounge.com/sb2023
Super Bowl LVII Experience: Lee Brice
- Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
- Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix
- Free event, open to the public
- More info: azsuperbowl.com/hancepark
The FanDuel Party with a live performance by The Killers
- Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
- Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.
- Tempe Beach Park
- Tickets and info: fanduel.com/fanduel-party
Maya X E11EVEN present: Alesso
- Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
- 9 p.m.
- Maya Day and Nightclub, Scottsdale
- $200+
- Tickets and info: tixr.com/groups/maya-e11even/events/alesso-59733
Tailgate Time Machine: T-Pain
- Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
- 75th Street and Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
- Tickets and info: thehotchickaz.com/tailgatetimemachine
Budlight Super Bowl Music Fest: Dave Matthews Band w/ DJ Pee.Wee (Anderson .Paak)
- Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
- 7 p.m.
- Footprint Center
- Tickets and info: superbowlmusicfest.com
2023 Coors Light Birds Nest music festival: Machine Gun Kelly with special guest JXDN (SOLD OUT)
- Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
- North Scottsdale
- Tickets and info: coorslightbirdsnest.com
Shaq’s Fun House: Presented by Netspend feat. Snoop Dogg, Diplo, DJ Diesel, Myles O’Neal
Snoop also performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show last year alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.
- Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
- 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
- Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
- Tickets and info: shaqsfunhouse.com
Drake presented by h.wood Group and Uncommon Entertainment
- Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
- 9 p.m.
- Scottsdale Hangar One, Scottsdale
- 21+
- Invitation only
Planters Legends Party feat. Nelly
- Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
- 8 p.m.
- Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
- Tickets and info: legendsparty.com/?utm_source=usa-today-network&utm_medium=display&utm_campaign=23-nfl-alumnilegends-party-event&utm_content=high-impact
Rolling Stone Live presents The Kid LAROI, Travis Scott, Ludacris, Migos, Big Sean, Steven Tyler, Charlie XCX, Elle King, T Pain and 21 Savage
- Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
- 9 p.m.
- The Clayton House, Scottsdale
- Tickets and info: rollingstonelive.ticketsocket.com/event/rolling-stone-live
Flat 9 Entertainment and Powerhouse Innovative Strategies Corp presents: Dru Hill - 25th Anniversary
- Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
- 7:30 p.m.
- Chandler Center for the Arts, Chandler
- Tickets and info: chandlercenter.org/events/flat-9-entertainment-and-powerhouse-innovative-strategies-corp-presents-dru-hill-featuring
Saturday, Feb. 11
Gronk Beach 2023 presented by The Beast featuring 21 Savage, Diplo, Lil Jon, Bijou, DJ Irie, Sommer Ray
- Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
- 12 p.m.
- Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
- Tickets and info: gronkbeach.com
Cardi B and Offset: 2023 Hall of Fame Party
- Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
- 9 p.m.
- Gila River Resorts & Casinos, Chandler
- Tickets and info: halloffameparty.com/saturday-night-cardi-b-offset-performing-live
W Scottsdale presents: Ludacris
- Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
- 9 p.m.
- W Scottsdale, Scottsdale
- Tickets and info: venues.tablelistpro.com/venues/cottontail-lounge-@-w-scottsdale/events/10bce1ddf4661d5f?attributionId=c9006aa71d8424e6
Zedd presented by TAO x MAXIM Big Game Party: Catch Me If You Can
- Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
- 8 p.m.
- Southwest Jet Center, Scottsdale
- 21+
- Tickets and info: tixr.com/groups/unkommonevents/events/tao-x-maxim-big-game-party-catch-me-if-you-can-54924
Maya X E11EVEN present: Alesso
- Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
- 9 p.m.
- Maya Day and Nightclub, Scottsdale
- $200+
- Tickets and info: tixr.com/groups/maya-e11even/events/kaskade-59724
Tailgate Time Machine: Fashen and Vice
- Saturday, February 11
- 75th Street and Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
- Tickets and info: thehotchickaz.com/tailgatetimemachine
Brunchish feat. DJ Paul of Three6Mafia, Roya, Rich Cole, Walt and DJ Pest presented by Greater Phoenix Urban League
- Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
- 1 p.m.
- Varsity Tavern, Tempe
- Tickets and info: brunchishdayparty.com
Budlight Super Bowl Music Fest: Kane Brown and Imagine Dragons
- Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
- 7 p.m.
- Footprint Center, Phoenix
- Tickets and info: superbowlmusicfest.com
One of the bigger names in this year's lineup is country music phenom Tim McGraw. The Louisiana native and husband to singer Faith Hill will headline a very special Super Bowl-eve event in Glendale ahead of Sunday's game.
BetMGM West Fest: Tim McGraw and Bailey Zimmerman
- Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
- Westgate Entertainment District, Glendale
- Cost: $57
- Tickets and info: fevo.com/edp/WEST-FEST-23--SATURDAY--MCGRAW-yODHagFs
2023 Coors Light Birds Nest music festival: The Chainsmokers with special guest GRYFFIN (SOLD OUT)
- Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
- North Scottsdale
- Tickets and info: coorslightbirdsnest.com
Leigh Steinber Super Bowl Party 2023 feat. Kim Cruse
- Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
- The Salt River Fields at Talking Stick Resort, Phoenix
- $350+
- Tickets and info: steinbergsports.ticketleap.com/the-leigh-steinberg-super-bowl-party-2023-locals-only/dates/Feb-11-2023_at_1200PM
Sports Illustrated: The Party presented by Captain Morgan feat. The Chainsmokers, Machine Gun Kelly, DJ Irie and Chantel Jeffries
- Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
- 9 p.m.
- Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
- 21+
- Tickets and info: tixr.com/groups/sitheparty/events/sports-illustrated-the-party-big-game-weekend-phoenix-2023-58245
Sunday, Feb. 12
Maya X E11EVEN present: TBA
- Sunday, February 12, 2023
- 9 p.m.
- Maya Day and Nightclub, Scottsdale
- $75+
- Tickets and info: tixr.com/groups/maya-e11even/events/artist-tba-59747
Ashanti and Ja Rule: The Game Viewing Party
- Sunday, February 12, 2023
- 8:30 p.m.
- Marquee Theatre, Tempe
- Tickets and info: seetickets.us/event/id/527476?afflky=TP1Y6C
Tailgate Time Machine: Smashed and Slippe
- Sunday, February 12, 2023
- 75th Street and Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
- Tickets and info: thehotchickaz.com/tailgatetimemachine
Super Bowl Pregame Performances: Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Chris Stapleton
- Sunday, February 12, 2023
- State Farm Arena, Glendale
- More info: espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/35516777/chris-stapleton-babyface-sing-super-bowl-pregame
Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring Rihanna
The Navy (Rihanna's fan-base) can finally rejoice! The pop-star and entrepreneur will return to the stage for the first time since 2018. It's safe to say many of her fans are more excited about the halftime show than the football game, though. Not much is known about the halftime show, as the singer has been tight-lipped since announcing the performance back in September 2022. In January, she launched the 'Game Day' collection from Savage X Fenty, where several pieces sold out in just one day.
- Sunday, February 12, 2023
- State Farm Arena, Glendale
- More Info: https://www.nfl.com/super-bowl/halftime-show
For a full list of Super Bowl LVII events, see the Host Committee website here.
Get all the latest news and updates about what is going on around the Valley for Super Bowl LVII.
More ways to get 12News
On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device
The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.