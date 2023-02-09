It's time to rodeo! The complete guide to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo runs from February 9-26 and promises everything from bull riding to the best concerts to crazy carnival rides!

SAN ANTONIO — It's time to rodeo, San Antonio!

Here at KENS 5, we take the rodeo very seriously and that is why we gathered a complete guide to the happenings at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum.

Take a look at the guide below:

Carnival and Fairgrounds

The fairgrounds of the rodeo open every day 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Single day wristbands for the carnival are available and include entry into the fairgrounds. Click here for more information on wristbands.

Below is the daily Carnival Schedule:

Monday - Friday: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Presidents Day: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Final Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

KENS 5 Day at the Rodeo

Entertainment lineup

Ryan Bingham – Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7 p.m.

– Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. Jake Owen - Friday, February 10, 2023, at 7 p.m.

- Friday, February 10, 2023, at 7 p.m. Carly Pearce - Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 12 p.m.

- Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 12 p.m. Midland – Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

– Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Ronnie Milsap – Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

– Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Tracy Byrd – Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7 p.m.

– Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. Lee Brice – Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 7 p.m. Alabama – Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7 p.m.

– Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. Bret Michaels – Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7 p.m.

– Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. Keith Urban (two performances) - Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 12 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

- Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 12 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Dwight Yoakam (following XTREME Bulls) – Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12 p.m.

(following XTREME Bulls) – Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12 p.m. Los Tigres Del Norte - Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

- Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Clay Walker – Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7 p.m.

– Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 7 p.m.

– Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 7 p.m. Nelly – Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7 p.m.

– Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. Gary Allan – Saturday, February 25, 2023 (Rodeo Finals) at 7:30 p.m.

Rodeo

The San Antonio is part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PCRA) and the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA). The PRCA and WPRA rodeo seasons begin on October 1 and end September 30 each year.

The Rodeo Competition is broken into five separate brackets with three rounds per bracket. The highest scores in the brackets will then go to two separate Semi-Finals rounds, and a Wildcard round for those with scores not quite high enough for the Semi-Finals. Semi-Finals and Wildcard highest scores will then go on to the finals on Feb. 25.

Stock Show

The competitive events includes Open Shows, Junior Livestock Show, Open Shows and Junior Shoot-out. These events award scholarships to the young competitors involved in the show.

For complete information regarding a contest or show, please refer to the Premium List. All times and locations are subject to change.

Trail Riders

The South Texas Trail Riders are making their way closer to San Antonio. Every year, the group rides on horseback from Edroy, which is northeast of Corpus Christi, to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. They will make their grand entrance on the first Saturday of the rodeo.

Check out some photos of the riders below:

Parking

Rodeo officials urge everyone to pre-pay for parking around the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum.