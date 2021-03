The San Antonio Police Department said the truck crashed into the center median and caught fire.

SAN ANTONIO — A crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down part of Interstate 10 on the east side.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday on I-10 at Foster Road.

The driver was able to make it out safely. As of 6 a.m., traffic is being diverted to the service road.