Car careens onto I-10 on northwest side overnight, two people killed

The car with two men in their 20s had been traveling at a high-rate of speed on Hausman Road when the driver missed the turn onto Frontage Road, according to police.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people died at the scene of a high-speed crash – ending up on the highway when the driver missed turning onto the service road on the city's northwest side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The deadly crash happened overnight.

Around 2:20 a.m., two men in their 20s were traveling eastbound on Hausman Road, between UTSA Boulevard and DeZavala Road, when the driver of the blue sedan lost control and crossed over Frontage Road. The car ended up crashing into the dividing barrier in the center of I-10. No other vehicles traveling on I-10 eastbound were hit by the oncoming car.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 along with Frontage Road were shut down for a few hours while police investigated and worked to clear the scene. According to SAPD, the crash could have been much worse had it happened during the day when more drivers are on the road.