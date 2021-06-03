Two women hospitalized after vehicle crash west of downtown

Police believe one of the drivers ran a red light, crashing into the other vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO — Two women were injured after a car T-boned the other west of downtown, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Alamo and Frio Street off of Interstate 10.

Police believe one of the drivers ran a red light, crashing into the other vehicle.

One of the victims was still trapped in her car when authorities arrived. Crews were able to get her out of the vehicle and she was taken to a local hospital with a possible head injury.

The other driver was taken to a hospital with a broken arm and other possible injuries. Both are believed to be non-life threatening.

Authorities did not report which driver ran the red light and if any charges will be filed.