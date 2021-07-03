SAPD officer injured in crash on northwest side

The San Antonio Police Department officer was responding to a rollover crash and helping to block off traffic when a car hit a police cruiser, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police Department officer is recovering after being involved in a crash overnight near a major highway flyover. According to SAPD, the officer was responding to a rollover crash.

The officer had been helping to block off several lanes of traffic while crews investigated the first crash. That's when a small sedan hit a police officer's cruiser. It's unknown if the officer was in the car at the time.