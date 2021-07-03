SAPD officer injured in crash on northwest side

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police Department officer is recovering after being involved in a crash overnight near a major highway flyover. According to SAPD, the officer was responding to a rollover crash.
The officer had been helping to block off several lanes of traffic while crews investigated the first crash. That's when a small sedan hit a police officer's cruiser. It's unknown if the officer was in the car at the time.
SAPD said the officer's injuries were not major. There's no word yet on whether the driver will face any charges.