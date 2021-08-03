Truck hits cow, causing chain reaction crash on south side

The driver of a second car ended up losing control and rolling over. The person suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. The cow died at the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — A cow in the middle of a far south side road caused a chain reaction crash late Sunday night. Investigators said just before midnight, a pickup truck driving on U.S. Highway 281 south near Martinez Losoya Road hit the cow.

That crash caused another driver to lose control – rolling their car over. The driver was transported to University Hospital with serious injuries.

Paramedics treated the driver of the pickup truck at the scene for their injuries.