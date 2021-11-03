SAPD: Truck crashes through apartment, pinning woman against wall

Police said a man was driving through a gas station parking lot when he accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

SAN ANTONIO — A truck crashed through an apartment on the northwest side, pinning a woman in her kitchen, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around midnight Thursday in the 8100 block of Callaghan Road.

Police said a man in his 40s was driving through a gas station parking lot when he accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. He went over a retaining wall and crashed into the side of an apartment.

The truck went through the apartment unit wall, hitting a woman in her kitchen. She was reportedly pinned against the wall.

Firefighters were able to get her out and she was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. The driver of the truck was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

SAPD did not report if the truck driver will face charges.