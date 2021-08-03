Man shot during attempted robbery on east side

San Antonio Police said when an armed robber demanded a man hand over his valuables, the man refused.

SAN ANTONIO — A would-be robbery victim on the east side fought back and took a bullet for it overnight, according to police. San Antonio Police said when an armed robber demanded a man hand over his valuables, the man refused.

They said the victim tried to slap the gun away – and that's when it discharged. This all happened at the corner of South WW White and Lord Road around midnight.

Officers said the man was shot in the thigh. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center.

A woman who was with the victim told police the gunman took his weapon and ran away.