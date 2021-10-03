Avoid area near O.P. Schnabel Park on northwest side, police say

San Antonio Police are investigating a "critical incident" not far from Bandera Road inside Loop 1604.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are responding to what they are calling a "critical incident" on the northwest side near Bandera Road. The San Antonio Police Department is expected to give an update shortly.

Officers can be seen at a home near the intersection of Brian Clarke Street and John Barrett Drive in French Creek Village.

SAPD is asking that you avoid the area near O.P. Schnabel Park off Bandera Road.

KENS 5 has a crew at the scene to get more information.