Recognize this bracelet? Police need your help to identify woman found dead in November 2020

Investigators said the bracelet was found on the woman believed to be 20-40 years old, whose remains were found on the southeast side near I-37 & Pecan Valley Drive.

SAN ANTONIO — Investigators want you to take a close look at some photos of a bracelet they released Wednesday afternoon. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the item was found on a woman whose remains were discovered nearly four months ago on the southeast side.

SAPD said on November 4, 2020, the remains of an unidentified female were found in the 6200 block of South New Braunfels Avenue, near I-37 and Pecan Valley Drive. They believe the remains are those of a Caucasian or Hispanic female between 20 and 40 years of age, 5’3” to 5’7” in height with brown wavy hair.

The black bracelet in the photos was found on the decedent, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the deceased victim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7635 or the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office at (210) 335-4011. Please reference SAPD Case # 20-211082 and Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office Case # 20-02888.

If you know anything about the case of the woman's remains found from last year, you are of course asked to contact police as soon as possible.