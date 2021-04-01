Update: Skeletal remains found at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston identified

According to JBSA officials, the partial skeletal human remains found on December 27 have been identified by dental comparison as Juan Santiago, who has no known affiliation with the military. Base patrons were walking in the area when they found the remains near Salado Creek.



Family members confirmed that the remains belonged to Santiago and that he had been missing since June 2020. Santiago lived in Massachusetts prior to moving to San Antonio in June 2020.



The Air Force Office of Special Investigations is looking into the circumstances of his death.