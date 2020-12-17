Suspect arrested in 'gruesome' killing of local woman, Sheriff Salazar says

Authorities say more arrests are possible as the investigation continues.

SAN ANTONIO — A 26-year-old man has been arrested for what county authorities called the “gruesome” murder of a local woman whose remains were discovered off South W.W. White Road in mid-November.

Rafael Castillo is being charged in Nicole Perry’s murder, which Sheriff Javier Salazar said was carried out with “an axe or hatchet” at a south-side residence where different people would commonly pass through. He said some sort of disagreement preceded the killing.

Castillo was eventually taken into custody “without incident” in Brownsville, Texas, as part of a multi-agency effort.

Perry’s remains were discovered by a county work crew on the southeast side on Nov. 19, who immediately called authorities.

Salazar left the possibility of further arrests open as deputies continues to investigate the homicide.