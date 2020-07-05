SAN ANTONIO — Sheriff Javier Salazar provided an update Thursday on crime statistics throughout Bexar County during the pandemic.

In a Zoom meeting, the sheriff said while overall reported crime is down, that doesn't necessarily tell the whole story. He said domestic violence may be going unreported right now during social distancing and while children are out of school. He said these things take away the usual opportunities for abuse victims to make an outcry.

He said if you are a victim of domestic violence or feel unsafe in your home, please call 911 or you can actually text to 911 as well if you are unable to make a phone call.

The sheriff also said he is seeing several models of pickup trucks being stolen and taken south. He said to make sure you take everything of value out of your vehicle before going to bed at night.

Sheriff Salazar said drunk driving is also down, presumably due to social distancing, but his deputies are still continuing their efforts to keep the streets safe.

See the full press conference below:

