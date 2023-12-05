Free fun in the water! 11 area pools to open on weekends starting next Saturday

The pools were going to open this weekend, but now they are not due to expected bad weather.

SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE 5/12 2:00 p.m.

Due to the inclement weather forecast for San Antonio, the pool openings will be delayed until next weekend, May 20.

Due to the inclement weather forecasted and to ensure the safety of our guests and lifeguards on duty, the opening of pools is postponed until next weekend, May 20-21. Stay safe, San Antonio. Posted by San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department on Friday, May 12, 2023

It's beginning to feel a lot like summer, and that means it's time go swimming!

To help keep folks cool while it heats up, the City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is opening eleven pre-season pools beginning next Saturday, May 20.

The pools will be open every weekend both on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. and the best part about it is that there's no charge! That's right, it's free to get in.

Bathing suits are required and kids under the age of 10 must be with an adult.

The pools regular season will start on June 17.

More details will be shared soon on the Parks and Recreation’s website at saparksandrec.com.

Here are the pools that will be open:

Concepcion - 600 E. Theo Pkwy.

Cuellar - 502 S.W. 36th St.

Dellview - 500 Basswood

Elmendorf - 235 Shore Dr.

Fairchild - 1214 E. Crockett St.

Garza - 5800 Hemphill

Heritage - 1423 S. Ellison Dr.

Lady Bird Johnson - 10700 Nacogdoches Road

Southside Lions - 3100 Hiawatha

Spring Time - 6571 Spring Time

Woodlawn - 221 Alexander Ave.

