City leaders walk back temperature check requirement after feedback from businesses

The city issued an order Tuesday requiring businesses to check temperatures. Mayor Nirenberg changed it to a strong recommendation on Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — One day after announcing an order that would require businesses to perform temperature checks for customers and employees, city leaders walked it back.

A new order from Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff Wednesday "highly encouraged" temperature checks, and will require businesses to display a list of coronavirus symptoms at entrances. It also expands the ban on gatherings of 100 or more people to indoor and outdoor settings. The new order went into effect at 5 p.m. tonight.

"The new local orders require that all local commercial businesses in San Antonio and Bexar County must, as part of their previously required health and safety policies, prominently display a list of the COVID-19 symptoms," Mayor Nirenberg said during the city's briefing on Wednesday night. "We have signage available for download on the county and city websites, and we all need to be aware of these symptoms of COVID-19 and stay home if we have any of these symptoms."

"We are not requiring that businesses conduct temperature checks at the door of all customers and employees, but we are encouraging them to do so strongly," Nirenberg said.

The idea behind the temperature check order was to limit the number of sick people interacting with others, but city leaders reconsidered after getting feedback from local businesses.