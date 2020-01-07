Coronavirus Tracker: San Antonio shatters single-day record with 1,268 new cases reported Tuesday

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 1,268 new cases were reported Tuesday, along with one additional death. There is a total of 12,065 cases and 110 fatalities in the county. 966 patients are in local hospitals, and 288 are in the ICU.

1,268 new cases were reported Tuesday, along with one additional death. There is a total of 12,065 cases and 110 fatalities in the county. 966 patients are in local hospitals, and 288 are in the ICU. Comal County: The county reported 55 new confirmed and one probable cases on Tuesday, for a total of 654. Seven people have died in the county, while 262 have recovered. The positivity rate is now 10.28%.

The county reported 55 new confirmed and one probable cases on Tuesday, for a total of 654. Seven people have died in the county, while 262 have recovered. The positivity rate is now 10.28%. Hays County: 158 new cases and one new death reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,819 cases and seven fatalities in the county. 83% of those cases are considered active, and 50% of the county's confirmed cases are people between the ages of 20 and 29.

Here are Tuesday's full numbers. Bexar County reports them daily at 7 p.m.:

How Bexar County is trending:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

Metro Health reported 1,268 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Bexar County Tuesday, bringing the total to 12,065. That is by far the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic. One new virus-related death was reported, so the total remains at 110 fatalities.

Meanwhile, 966 COVID-19-positive patients are in local hospitals—another high-water mark for Bexar County. This is a jump of 85 from Monday. Mayor Nirenberg noted that the number of coronavirus patients in San Antonio area hospitals is rising at around 10% day over day.

There are currently 288 people under intensive care in area hospitals and 158 patients are currently on ventilators, up from 41 just two weeks ago. Both of those numbers are record highs.

At the briefing Tuesday, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff announced that a new order going into effect July 2 will require indoor businesses to check temperatures and ask employees and customers about symptoms. He said social gatherings will also be limited to 10 people or fewer ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Coronavirus in Texas

Texas reported 6,975 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a new record high. There had been at least 5,000 new cases reported in seven of the last eight days. Nearly 40,000 new cases have been confirmed in the state in the past week.

21 new virus-related fatalities were reported by the state on Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,424.

The number of current patients in Texas hospitals increased to a new record high of 6,533. This number has steadily increased over the past three weeks, and the increase of 620 from Monday is a new record for the daily increase.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

