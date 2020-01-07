Fiesta organizers 'closely watching' coronavirus developments

Fiesta 2020, originally scheduled to take place in April, was postponed until November in hopes that the pandemic curve would be "flattened" by that point.

SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday, Fiesta organizers said they were "closely watching" COVID-19 developments after a recent surge in daily reported case numbers.

Fiesta 2020, originally scheduled to take place in April, was postponed until November in hopes that the pandemic curve would be "flattened" by that point.

Recently coronavirus daily numbers began to spike upwards. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bexar County has nearly doubled in the last 10 days. On Tuesday, the record daily number of cases was shattered with a reported 1,268 new cases.

In light of this, the Fiesta Commission said in a Facebook post Wednesday that it is working with the City of San Antonio and San Antonio Metro Health on the way to move forward in the best interest of the safety of guests, volunteers and staff.

