San Antonio leaders announce new restrictions ahead of Fourth of July weekend as coronavirus spike worsens

The city will be requiring indoor businesses to take temperatures and ask customers about symptoms, and social gatherings will be limited to ten people or fewer.

SAN ANTONIO — City leaders announced new restrictions at a coronavirus briefing on Tuesday after announcing a record-setting daily increase of 1,268 new cases.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff announced that a new order going into effect July 2 will require indoor businesses to check temperatures and ask employees and customers about symptoms. He said social gatherings will also be limited to 10 people or fewer ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

“The rapid acceleration of COVID-19 cases in our community requires additional vigilance,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “We all have to stay serious about thwarting the spread of the coronavirus. We can’t afford to let up or be complacent.”

"I would personally encourage you to stay away from large crowds," Wolff said. "Our hospital capacity can run out within the next week or two if we keep growing like this."

He mentioned that some of the spread could be traced back to gatherings on Memorial Day, and he doesn't want a similar impact this weekend.