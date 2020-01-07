San Antonio leaders announce new restrictions ahead of Fourth of July weekend as coronavirus spike worsens

SAN ANTONIO — City leaders announced new restrictions at a coronavirus briefing on Tuesday after announcing a record-setting daily increase of 1,268 new cases.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff announced that a new order going into effect July 2 will require indoor businesses to check temperatures and ask employees and customers about symptoms. He said social gatherings will also be limited to 10 people or fewer ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.
“The rapid acceleration of COVID-19 cases in our community requires additional vigilance,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “We all have to stay serious about thwarting the spread of the coronavirus. We can’t afford to let up or be complacent.”
"I would personally encourage you to stay away from large crowds," Wolff said. "Our hospital capacity can run out within the next week or two if we keep growing like this."
He mentioned that some of the spread could be traced back to gatherings on Memorial Day, and he doesn't want a similar impact this weekend.
"We are approaching the July Fourth weekend, which is going to be a dangerous one, so we've also included that social gatherings and family gatherings should be no more than ten people," he said.
