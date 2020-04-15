SAN ANTONIO — On Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will announce a plan to eventually reopen the Texas economy, the governor's office has confirmed to KENS 5's sister station in Austin.

Gov. Abbott previously said the state is working with the White House on the process and any reopening would have to be gradual. The expected executive order will discuss "how we're going to go about this process of opening up businesses, and that must include the appropriate medical strategies to make sure that we are not going to be increasing the spread of the coronavirus," Abbott said.

There have been at least 15,492 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 364 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 1:20 p.m., Wednesday, April 15, according Texas Health and Human Services.

