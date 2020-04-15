SAN ANTONIO — Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert said that the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is understaffed as they fight a coronavirus outbreak that has already killed at least 16 residents. He asked Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff to have the patients moved to the Texas Center for Infectious disease so they can receive "proper care."

In a letter sent on Wednesday, Calvert attached a staffing sheet that showed days with two nurses and one CNA taking care of 50 elderly coronavirus patients. Staff at the facility told him it had been three or more days since some residents had been bathed.

"These patients are not being fed, given liquids, having their waste properly taken care of, and are being left to die," Calvert wrote. "These are my constituents and this is not acceptable care to me nor the people WE represent."

Calvert said that the situation was caused by "disgusting greed and inhumanity" and called for the State of Texas to sanction the owners, a company that he says has access to other nurses and employees at 47 other facilities.

He alleges that Advanced Healthcare Solutions, the corporation that owns the facility, is not providing food to employees, which forces them to get food from restaurants in the neighborhood and risks exposure to the community.

"We simply cannot wait to shut things down because their actions are serving as a launching pad for the spreading of this disease to the Southeast side," Calvert said.

He also raised concerns about the temperature in the building and mattresses that the State of Texas said should be removed over a year ago. The thermostat sat at 77 degrees overnight as many residents fight fevers, and some of the mattresses were supposed to be thrown away and replaced in 2018.

During the facility's last inspection in October, they were cited for 28 health code violations, including several related to the spread of disease. The Medicare website rated the facility at one out of five stars, noting short-staffing among other issues.

Calvert wants the residents there to be sent to a facility better equipped to care for them during this crisis.

"Please have them sent to the Texas Center for Infectious Disease for proper care or ensure that through your emergency powers and the emergency powers of the Governor they have the proper number of nurses to help these patients cope with their acute care needs," Calvert asked Judge Wolff.

Representatives for the facility have not responded to a request for comment.

