State Rep. Shawn Thierry wants Gov. Greg Abbott to form a task force to look at the coronavirus pandemic's potentially inequitable impact on black Texans, according to The Dallas Morning News.

This comes after The Texas Tribune reported that an emerging national picture shows black Americans are disproportionately getting sick and dying from COVID-19. But, sparse data has been collected in Texas to determine if the same trend is playing out in the state's black and Hispanic communities, according to the Texas Tribune.

