Effective immediately, Bexar County video visitation for inmates is suspended until further notice.

A statement from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office cited guidance from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in temporarily suspending this program for incarcerated people to talk to friends and family via video chat.

They say they will provide prisoners with phone calls and use the time to make the video system more accessible. According to their statement, remote visitation will be available to the public on April 13 on Android phones and Windows computers. Apple devices are not compatible as of now.

"BCSO and IC Solutions will provide all inmates in custody at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center two free phone calls per week effective today, till Monday, March 30, 2020," the statement said. "After March 30, 2020, inmates will be afforded 4 free 15-minute phone calls per week until Monday, April 13, 2020."

Once remote visitation is available, each inmate will receive two free remote visits of up to 25 minutes per week until onsite video visitation is once again available.

