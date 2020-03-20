TEXAS, USA — The Texas Supreme Court has issued an emergency order suspending residential evictions in the state for a month unless there is a threat of physical harm or criminal activity.

"This decision by the Texas Supreme Court offers a lifeline to many Texans who are beginning to feel the economic impact of COVID-19," Governor Abbott said in a statement.

"Temporarily suspending residential eviction proceedings will provide Texans whose personal income has been affected by the spread of this virus with greater flexibility to meet their housing needs and provide for their families. I thank the Texas Supreme Court for its swift action on this matter."

