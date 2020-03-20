SAN ANTONIO — If you use public transportation in San Antonio, you will not need to pay for the remainder of March due to coronavirus.

VIA announced they will implement a systemwide fare relief period for all VIA fixed-route bus service, VIAtrans trips, and VIA Link on-demand services beginning Saturday. All fares will be suspended through at least April 1, at which point the situation will be reevaluated.

"This is one of several measures we are implementing to meet our goal of maintaining essential service in a safe environment, providing some social distancing for our operators, and offering some relief for those in our community who have been impacted by recent events related to COVID-19," the statement said.

"We realize that public transit is a necessity for many in our community every day and perhaps especially during a crisis, including those whose work is essential during emergencies, or who may rely on transit as their only means of travel to workplaces, meal distribution sites, critical service centers, or other necessary trips."

This measure is being implemented to eliminate crowds at fare boxes during boarding.

