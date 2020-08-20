x
Alamo opens more areas as part of phased reopening plan

Credit: Gene De La Cruz | KENS 5

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo is continuing its phased reopening plan by opening part of the Alamo grounds areas.

The Alamo has been closed to visitors for several months to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a post from Facebook page Thursday, the gardens, Living History, Wall of Living History, and Gift shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Gift Shop will open at 10 a.m.

The Church and Museum Annex will remain closed and the Alamo says it hopes those areas will be able to reopen soon.

As part of our staged reopening, the Alamo Grounds are now open 9:00... a.m.-5:30p.m. Open areas include the gardens, Living History areas, Wall of History, and Gift Shop (open at 10:00a.m.). The Church and Museum Annex remain closed, though we hope to be able to reopen them soon.
