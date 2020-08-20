Alamo opens more areas as part of phased reopening plan

The Alamo has been closed to visitors for several months to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo is continuing its phased reopening plan by opening part of the Alamo grounds areas.

According to a post from Facebook page Thursday, the gardens, Living History, Wall of Living History, and Gift shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Gift Shop will open at 10 a.m.

The Church and Museum Annex will remain closed and the Alamo says it hopes those areas will be able to reopen soon.

See the full Facebook post below: