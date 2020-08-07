San Antonio bar owner welcomes back patrons on holiday weekend in show of defiance, is promptly shut down by city

Greg Barrineau said he isn't satisfied with the reasoning behind the closure of bars.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio bar owner found himself ticketed by the city and eventually forced to shut down when he violated the state's most recent business closure orders by welcoming patrons back over the weekend.

Under Gov. Greg Abbott's current rules, bars – defined as establishments that make more than half of their profits off alcohol sales – aren't allowed to operate amid a worsening coronavirus crisis in the Alamo City and across Texas. Greg Barrineau opened up anyway to serve drinks at downtown's Drink Texas for eight hours on the Fourth of July.

Barrineau was fully aware he was breaking the rules.

"It was worth it, to show we should be open," he said. "And to show there is no reason why we shouldn't be."

Despite Abbott shutting down bars for a second time in late June, Barrineau served customers over the holiday weekend.

"I didn't do it for a financial gain," he said.

He said it was his way of protesting.

"We wanted to show that we disagree with the governor' order," he said.

Barrineau said he isn't a bad bar owner. He followed all of the state's safety guidelines put in place when the governor allowed bars to reopen after the first shutdown.

He said he operated at 50% capacity, and had people wear masks. He just wants it to be fair.

"All restaurant bars are still open, and able to do business, and are busier now because our bars are closed," Barrineau said.

Since bars in restaurants are allowed to operate, the business owner is questioning what makes his spot any different.

"We would be as safe as any restaurant or any restaurant bar," he said.

But local and state leaders have blamed bars for the latest spike in coronavirus cases. They said data shows it is one of the leading contributors.

Barrineau and other owners are skeptical, and say they want to see the proof.

"I don't believe they have the statistical data that says the cases are tied to the bars and were caught in the bars," he said.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff addressed the state orders on Tuesday, saying he agrees with them.

"I think the governor did it right. Because at bars, you are there to drink and nothing else. And it will get you in trouble."