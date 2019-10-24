SAN ANTONIO — The funeral service will be held on Thursday at noon at Community Bible Church to honor fallen officer, Greg Garza, who was killed in the line of duty.

Last Tuesday, Garza was hit by a car after he stumbled off his fire truck.

Hundreds of his brothers and sisters with the San Antonio Fire Department marched through the streets of San Antonio Tuesday to honor his life.

Two funeral processions are planned for Thursday morning leading up to the service at noon. The funeral is not open to the general public, but retired and active public safety personnel are invited to attend.

