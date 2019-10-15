A San Antonio firefighter suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred at the scene of a suspected electrical fire at a hotel in the 500 block of Live Oak Street on the east side of downtown San Antonio.

A small Culligan water delivery van struck the firefighter, police said. The driver remained at the scene of the accident.

The firefighter, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

