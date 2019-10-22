SAN ANTONIO — It's been one week since Greg Garza was killed in the line of duty. Last Tuesday, Garza was hit by a car after he stumbled off his fire truck.

Hundreds of his brothers and sisters with the San Antonio Fire Department marched through the streets of San Antonio Tuesday to honor his life. The walk was just for them, but people in the community lined the path to show their support.

Leticia Barrera cried as row after row of firefighters passed her by. "My grandson is a firefighter, too," Barrera said. "I will bless them, to keep them safe every minute of their life."

RELATED: Sirens, silence and remembrance after a public servant's passing

RELATED: 'Greg loved being a firefighter' | San Antonio mourns loss of SAFD veteran struck by vehicle

RELATED: SAFD 'stunned' by death of 17-year veteran firefighter Greg Garza

Crystal Gallegos came with her family. They made signs that read 'you'll never walk alone.'

"I just felt like we needed to be here for them," she said.

Gallegos said her 5-year-old son wants to be a firefighter. She takes him to Station 1 to see his heroes. Garza was one of them.

"Once I see the guys coming down the street, it will hit me," she said. "I'm trying to keep it together for them and try and be strong for them."

The walk started at the Alamodome and ended at Main Plaza. Once there, Chief Charles Hood spoke to the crowd. He promised Garza's wife, parents and brothers that his friend would get the sendoff he deserves.

"We're going to celebrate your loved one this week like nothing you've ever seen," Hood said.

Garza's funeral is on Thursday. The funeral is not open to the general public, but retired and active public safety personnel are invited to attend.