Uvalde CISD to cancel classes on one-year anniversary of Robb Elementary shooting

SAN ANTONIO — Uvalde CISD staff and students will be off from May 23 to May 25, during the one-year anniversary of the Robb Elementary shooting in which 21 people were killed in the South Texas city.

Interim superintendent Gary Patterson formally announced the closures in a Monday memo to the district population after trustees approved the changes at a February meeting. High school graduation is scheduled for Friday, May 26.

In the memo, district officials wrote that Uvalde CISD leaders "have profound respect for the one-year mark and a focus on the safety of our students and staff."

Nineteen children were among the 21 victims shot and killed at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022, when a gunman entered the school. Since then, Texans from all walks of life – including fellow students, art therapists and the Astros – have lent support to the Uvalde community while children and lawmakers alike continue demanding gun reform.

Meanwhile, the Texas Department of Public Safety, one of the various law enforcement agencies involved in a botched police response at the school, is being sued for the release of records and footage related to the shooting. And Pete Arredondo, the now-former district police chief who came under fire for his inaction during the shooting, was able to upgrade his discharge status from Uvalde CISD after his firing last summer.

Students will be off on May 29 for Memorial Day before finishing out the year on June 1.

