South Texas students wear maroon to show support for Uvalde on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Uvalde CISD will hold their first day back to school after the Robb Elementary shooting.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Uvalde CISD students and staff will return to the classroom for the new school year on Tuesday, more than three months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

Robb Elementary was closed after a gunman entered a 4th grade classroom and killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24. It happened during the last week of the 2021-2022 school year.

To show support for what is likely to be an emotional day, school districts across South Texas asked their students and staff to wear maroon on Tuesday.

Maroon is Uvalde CISD's school color. Seas of maroon have been spotted on school campuses Tuesday morning.

"Our Odem Owls, staff, teachers, coaches and all employees show their support for all those at Uvalde CISD as they begin their new school year," Odem-Edroy ISD posted with a photo of students in a heart shape on their football field.

"This morning, students and staff all came together in our maroon gear to show our support for Uvalde CISD as they return to classes today. From all of us here at Flour Bluff ISD, we send our well wishes to the Uvalde community, and wish everyone a great year!"

"Thinking of the Uvalde CISD students, faculty, staff, administration, and school community on their first day of classes. Much love from Sinton ISD!" A post from Sinton ISD said.

The Uvalde CISD school board delayed the start of the school year to Sept. 6, giving families and the district more time to prepare following the tragedy.

Students who went to Robb Elementary will not be returning to that building but will be going to different schools in the area. The elementary is set to be demolished.

