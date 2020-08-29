NISD Superintendent shares plan to bring students back into the classroom

Students will return in three phases, starting with those with the greatest academic need.

SAN ANTONIO — Northside Independent School District Superintendent Brian Woods is keeping parents in the loop about the district's plan to bring students back to school.

Despite a rough first day, Woods said "the rest of the week went much smoother" and that he was "heartened to see pictures of teachers and students connecting and engaging in their schoolwork."

According to an email sent from Woods to parents, the school district has been working with San Antonio Metro Health and continues to monitor local COVID-19 data to determine the best way to bring students back.

NISD will begin providing some in-person instruction on September 8 after Labor Day.

At that time, the district will bring back small groups of students in three phases. Students with the greatest academic need will be brought back first.

The first tier of students to be brought back will be students in specialized settings. English Learners and Early Childhood Learners will be brought back next, followed by students who are academically at risk.

A PowerPoint presentation that goes into further detail about the district's health metrics can be viewed in its entirety here.