Students react to NISD's technical difficulties with, you guessed it, memes

SAN ANTONIO — The school year started off a bit rocky in San Antonio's Northside Independent School District.

The district reported an issue with its virtual learning portal Monday morning. It was the first day of online learning for the thousands of students in the San Antonio area's largest school district.

So, of course, the memes came rolling in of student reactions to NISD's tweet regarding the technical issues:

The district said it was not a bandwidth or network issue and some students were able to access the portal while others were not.