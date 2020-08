The crash took place around 8 a.m. Monday right when the bell rang. Well, virtually.

SAN ANTONIO — Several parents reached out to KENS 5 after an hour-long blackout on the district's virtual site took place.

So, we reached out to the district and they told us Blackboard, the host of their website, is experiencing issues nationwide.

But, no need to worry; the district followed up with this statement:

"It’s back up and running now. It was down for about an hour."