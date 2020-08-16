How one school is preparing Pre-K children for in-person instruction

"It’s going to take a very good teacher who can teach the children the value of wearing a mask."

SAN ANTONIO — As the school year nears its start, you’ve probably gotten a list of precautions your school says they’ll be taking. But how does a school keep a Pre-K child safe if the child is barely able to comprehend what’s happening?

"It’s going to take a very good teacher who can teach the children the value of wearing a mask. But be also be prepared to accommodate for those who just can’t," said Head of School at the Buckner Fanning School at Mission Springs Sharon Newman.

Newman said the school has a COVID committee that meets to discuss how to keep the kiddos safe..

"There’s a doctor on our committee who told us it is more dangerous to have a child touching the mask and pulling at the mask then to not have the mask on at all. If it’s uncomfortable or distracts from the learning, then they will not wear the mask in the youngest classrooms," said Newman.

But masks aside, the school says they’re taking a full list of precautions:

Quarantine two weeks before school starts

Setting up plexiglass dividers in the classroom

Bringing in special maintenance to disinfect

Using six-feet apart markers

Setting up classrooms outside

Not serving lunch in the cafeteria. Kids will have to bring their own.

Online schooling is still an option at Mission Springs, as it is several other schools. But if you have the option to choose to send your child in-person, it’s going to look a lot different.

"Just know when you drop your child off at the curb and the temperature is taken and the questions are asked, it is out of love and care and respect," said Newman.

So if you’re still not sure about sending your child, especially a little one, back to in-person learning, here’s Newman's advice.

"Do what you think is right and best for your child. Not for the next door neighbor. Not across the street. Do what you think is right and best."