Edgewood ISD offering mobile meals for students

The district says they will deliver to the six locations listed below.

SAN ANTONIO — The Edgewood Independent School District Child Nutrition Department is offering meals to students through their new "Mobile Meals" program.

The program kicked off on Monday and takes place between 9 and 9:45 a.m. between Monday and Wednesdays. The district says it will consist of breakfast, lunch and a snack to students enrolled in the district.

Here are the six locations the district says the program will take place:

Rosemont Apartments –535 S Acme Rd, San Antonio, TX 78237 (in front of apartment complex)

NW 36th St. at Inez Ave –NW 36th St. facing Alderete Park

Lago Vista Apartments – 4243 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78237 (in front of apartment complex)

SW 29th St. at Monterey St. – Dead-end side of Monterey St. near Burleson Center

Juanita Ave. near Afton St. – facing the neighborhood and located on the back road of KC Dollar

Veterans Stadium – 1650 W. Thompson Place (Veterans Stadium Parking Lot)

Meals will be distributed in an Edgewood ISD vehicle or bus. The meals distributed on Wednesday’s will include meals for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The days and sites of distribution may vary based on need, the district says. Curbside meal pickup will still be available for students. For more information on the program and eligibility, visit Edgewood ISD's website.