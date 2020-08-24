Northside ISD working to resolve technical issues with virtual learning portal on first day of school

Parents reported Monday having trouble accessing the district's virtual learning portal.

SAN ANTONIO — Northside ISD said Monday it is working on a resolution after a reported issue with its virtual learning portal.

Monday was the first day of online learning for the thousands of students in the San Antonio area's largest school district. Parents reported Monday having trouble accessing the district's virtual learning portal.

The district told Eyewitness News that the NISD Student Portal stopped operating and it is working with the vendor to find a resolution. Additionally, the district said it was not a bandwidth or network issue and some students were able to access the portal while others were not.